El passaport europeu de vacunació, a un pas de convertir-se en una realitat

El passaport europeu de vacunació comença a ser una realitat i podria salvar la temporada estival. La presidenta de la Comissió Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ha presentat aquest dimecres després del col·legi de comissaris el document que han batejat com a certificat verd digital. Una mena de passaport sanitari, imprès o digital, perquè la ciutadania pugui moure's entre els Estats membres.

La proposta que ha posat damunt de la taula Brussel·les és un certificat gratuït, amb un sistema QR i bilingüe (amb la llengua de cada país i l'anglès), que contindria la informació bàsica del portador. Aquest document reconeixerà a les persones que hagin rebut les dosis de les vacunes autoritzades per l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA, per les seves sigles en anglès), que són Pfizer/*BioNTech, Moderna, AstreZeneca i Janssen. La decisió entorn a la injecció russa Sputnik i la xinesa Sinopharm serà decisió pròpia de cada capital.



Poder viatjar aquest estiu sense grans restriccions podria ser una realitat per a aquelles persones vacunades, però també per a aquelles persones que hagin superat un test recentment o hagin passat la malaltia i tinguin anticossos. Es tracta tan sols d'una proposta que ha de rebre llum verda per part de l'Eurocambra i els Vint-i-set. No obstant això, cal subratllar que, tal com ha avançat la Comissió Europea, aquest certificat serà una eina per a evitar algunes restriccions, però no donaria carta blanca a nivell de mobilitat a la UE.



(Hi haurà ampliació)