drets laborals

La patronal reconeix que hi ha relació laboral entre empreses i 'riders', que deixaran de ser falsos autònoms

El Ministeri de Treball i els agents socials convenen que els denominats 'riders' són assalariats en l'última reunió de la taula que aborda la regulació de les plataformes digitals. Encara que no hi ha un acord tancat, es continuarà treballant en l'àmbit tècnic en la legislació.

La ministra de Treball i Economia Social, Yolanda Díaz, saluda el president de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi. - EFE.

barcelona

El Govern espanyol, els sindicats i la patronal han concedit aquest dimecres a reconèixer que existeix relació laboral entre les plataformes digitals de repartiment i els denominats riders, per la qual cosa en la seva relació ha d'intervenir un contracte i, per tant, no podran ser falsos autònoms.

Aquest acord de mínims ha arribat a l'última reunió de la taula de diàleg que aborda la regulació de les plataformes digitals, després que la divisió en el si de la patronal paralitzés les negociacions i que el Ministeri de Treball advertís que desenvoluparia una regulació encara que no es tanqués un acord amb l'empresariat.

((Hi haurà ampliació))

