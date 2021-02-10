La patronal reconeix que hi ha relació laboral entre empreses i 'riders', que deixaran de ser falsos autònoms

El Govern espanyol, els sindicats i la patronal han concedit aquest dimecres a reconèixer que existeix relació laboral entre les plataformes digitals de repartiment i els denominats riders, per la qual cosa en la seva relació ha d'intervenir un contracte i, per tant, no podran ser falsos autònoms.



Aquest acord de mínims ha arribat a l'última reunió de la taula de diàleg que aborda la regulació de les plataformes digitals, després que la divisió en el si de la patronal paralitzés les negociacions i que el Ministeri de Treball advertís que desenvoluparia una regulació encara que no es tanqués un acord amb l'empresariat.



((Hi haurà ampliació))