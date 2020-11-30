El PDeCAT votarà a favor dels Pressupostos estatals

Els quatre diputats del PDeCAT votaran a favor dels pressupostos generals de l'Estat (PGE) per al 2021. Segons ha informat l'ACN, la direcció de la formació i el Govern espanyol han assolit un preacord que ara ha de ratificar l'executiva del partit i que situa ja el suport als comptes de Pedro Sánchez en 184 escons, molt per sobre de la majoria absoluta (176). El PDeCAT se suma d'aquesta manera als escons del PSOE, Podemos, ERC, PNB, Bildu, i Compromís, i es desmarca definitivament dels representants de JxCat, que ja han anunciat que no donaran suport als pressupostos. Tampoc donarà suport als PGE a CUP.

Sí que ho farà ERC. Segons va anunciar en una roda de premsa per donar els detalls del preacord amb el Govern espanyol, assegura haver aconseguit per a Catalunya una partida de 2.339 milions, una xifra superior a l'aportació catalana al PIB estatal. Els republicans també han pactat la gestió de l'Ingrés Vital Mínim des de la Generalitat, una moratòria de la cotització d'autònoms fins al març i l'increment del pressupost de les beques educatives. A més, el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, també va anunciar que s'aixecava definitivament el control financer sobre la Generalitat, una major participació catalana en el procés de repartiment dels fons comunitaris i la creació d'un grup de treball "bilateral" per discutir una distribució de la riquesa de l'Estat de manera més "justa".