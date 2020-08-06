Pedro Sánchez demana "unitat" al PSOE en defensa de la corona

El secretari general del PSOE s'ha adreçat a la militància del seu partit per demanar "unitat" en defensa de la institució monàrquica.



"Ningú pot sostreure's a la transparència dels mitjans informatius, ni a l'acció dels tribunals. Tot responsable públic ha de rendir comptes de la seva conducta i així succeirà sense excepcions. Ara bé, una conducta irregular compromet al seu responsable, no a la institució", ha manifestat el president del Govern espanyol en carta adreçada als militants, segons que ha informat la Cadena Ser.

Ha demanat "unitat" apel·lant al sentiment que es va expressar des "dels balcons durant el confinament" i a la reivindicació de l'assolit per "governs diferents i encara oposats en el gran acord europeu".



Ha qualificat de "convulsos" els últims mesos, a causa de la crisi del coronavirus i la decisió històrica del rei Joan Carles I d'abandonar Espanya enmig d'una gran polèmica pels seus negocis ocults en el passat, per afirmar que hi ha necessitat d'"institucions robustes".



I ha defensat el pacte constitucional de 1978 en els següents termes: "La Constitució no va ser una cessió ni una concessió. El pitjor error que podem cometre és regalar als conservadors l'exclusivitat del llegat constitucional. La Constitució va ser una conquesta aconseguida amb la lluita i el sofriment dels demòcrates antifeixistes".