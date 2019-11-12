Pedro Sánchez i Pablo Iglesias aconsegueixen un preacord per a un Govern de coalició

Pedro Sánchez i Pablo Iglesias negocien des de dilluns un Govern de coalició. Els contactes es van iniciar amb una discreció absoluta, al contrari de les negociacions que van fracassar abans de l'estiu. A aquestes hores fonts coneixedores de les negociacions confirmen a Público que hi ha un preacord sobre la coalició i després de la reunió celebrada aquest migdia entre els dos dirigents es coneixeran els detalls.



La reunió entre els dos dirigents comença a les 14.45 a la sala menjador de la quarta planta de la Cambra Baixa. Un espai que només sol utilitzar-se per rebre a importants autoritats com el rei. Després de la reunió Iglesias i Sánchez compareixeran al Congrés davant la premsa i confirmaran tots els detalls del futur Executiu compartit.



A més d'Iglesias i Sánchez, hi ha un altre equip negociador format per la portaveu parlamentària Adriana Lastra i el 'guru' de Sánchez, Iván Redondo; i per part d Unidas Podemos negocia la també portaveu parlamentària i número dos del partit morat, Irene Montero. Malgrat aquest equip, les negociacions en aquesta ocasió les van iniciar des del principi Sánchez i Iglesias, tal com va anunciar el diario.es abans que es conegués la roda de premsa conjunta.



Segons va poder saber Público, el preacord no contempla línies vermelles pel que Sánchez hauria aixecat el veto personal a Iglesias i el secretari general de Podemos podria tenir un lloc en el Consell de Ministres. Possiblement, una vicepresidència. Unidas Podemos ja va avançar que en aquesta ocasió no acceptarien vetos. A més, la presència que volen tenir al Govern està entorn del terç de l'Executiu, en proporció amb els resultats del 10-N.



