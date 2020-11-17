La pèrdua de força de la segona onada encara no es nota a les UCI

El descens dels principals indicadors lligats a la pandèmia de coronavirus encara no es nota a les unitats de cures intensives (UCI) dels hospitals catalans, que mantenen una forta pressió assistencial. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha 596 persones ingressades a l'UCI amb la malaltia, el que significa nou més que ahir. En canvi, sí que cau el volum total d'ingressats als hospitals amb Covid, que ara se situa en 2.485, és a dir 50 menys que dilluns.



Sí que es manté la tendència sostinguda a la baixa de la resta d'indicadors, de manera que el risc de rebrot cau 33 punts i ara està en 405, un nivell que continua sent molt elevat (ho és a partir de 200), però la xifra més baixa des del 9 d'octubre. La velocitat de transmissió -o taxa Rt- és ara de 0,76, dues centèsimes per sota de l'anterior informe i cada cop més allunyada de l'1, el nivell a partir del qual la pandèmia comença a créixer. La incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és de 562, 32 menys que dilluns.



Durant les 24 hores s'han notificat 2.015 casos, més que en l'informe previ, si bé molt per sota de les xifres de les dues setmanes prèvies, quan els positius diaris se situaven entre els 3.000 i 5.000. Encara es manté elevada la xifra de víctimes mortals, que creix en 68, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia a Catalunya ja és de 15.200.

