Pere Almeda és el nou director de l'Institut Ramon Llull

barcelona
La Junta Rectora de l’Institut Ramon Llull ha nomenat aquest divendres Pere Almeda com a nou director de l’Institut Ramon Llull. Almeda substituirà Francesc Serés, qui ha renunciat al càrrec "per voluntat pròpia i motius personals", segons han informat el Llull i el Departament de Cultura.
El passat 30 de juny es va anunciar que Serés seria el nou director de l'Institut Ramon Llull en sustitució de Iolanda Batallé. En una piulada, Serés ha assenyalat que agafa "vacances una temporada" i ha desitjat "sort i encerts a la nova direcció". Almeda ha estat fins fa poc director del Centre d’Estudis de Temes Contemporanis de la Generalitat de Catalunya i de la revista IDEES.
Jurista, Almeda té un Diploma d’Estudis Avançats (DEA) en Ciència Política i un postgrau en Relacions Internacionals i Cultura de Pau, i és professor associat de Ciència Política a la UB.
Almeda ha treballat i col·laborat en diverses institucions com ara el Parlament, amb diversos departaments del Govern, el Parlament Europeu o el Departament d’Afers Polítics de la Secretaria General de Nacions Unides. Va ser coordinador del projecte internacional del recinte Històric de Sant Pau i també de la Fundació Catalunya Europa, liderant la iniciativa Combatre les desigualtats: el gran repte global.
