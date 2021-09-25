barcelonaActualizado:
El periodista Antonio Franco Estadella ha mort aquest dissabte als 74 anys, després de passar-se els darrers deu patint un càncer de colon. El seu nom està sobretot vinculat a El Periódico de Catalunya, diari en el que va jugar un paper clau durant gairebé 30 anys. L'històric editor Antonio Asensio li va encarregar la direcció del diari, que va contribuir a fundar el 1978. Quatre anys més tard se'n va anar a El País, per encarregar-se de l'edició de Catalunya. Seria, però, només una pausa, perquè el 1988 va retornar a El Periódico, que dirigiria ininterrompudament fins el 2006.
Entre les seves fites destaca que va aconseguir que el rotatiu, aleshores en mans del Grup Zeta, es convertís en el de major difusió de Catalunya en aquella època i el 1996 també va impulsar-ne l'edició en català, fet pel qual rebria la Creu de Sant Jordi el 2006. Als seus inicis professionals havia passat pel Diari de Barcelona i la revista Destino, mentre que va contribuir a fundar les publicacions satíriques Barrabás i El Papus. Ja apartat de la primera línia periodística, els últims anys havia defensat posicions federalistes i, fins i tot, el 2015 va sumar-se a la confluència d'esquerres Catalunya Sí Que es pot.
