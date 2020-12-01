Pfizer i BionNtech sol·liciten autorització per distribuir la seva vacuna a la UE

L'empresa nord-americana Pfizer i el seu soci alemany BioNtech han sol·licitat davant les autoritats sanitàries europees l'autorització per a l'ús a la Unió Europea de la vacuna que han desenvolupat conjuntament. "Per a nosaltres com a empresa assentada al cor d'Europa es tracta d'una fita important, ens seguirem esforçant per distribuir la vacuna a tot el món després d'una possible autorització", ha declarat el president de BioNtech, Ugur Sahin. En un comunicat conjunt les dues empreses han expressat la seva esperança que la vacuna pugui començar a fer servir a Europa abans que acabi l'any.



Segons les farmacèutiques, els resultats presentats a l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA, per les sigles en anglès) demostren que la vacuna té un 95% d'eficàcia i que no s'ha detectat "cap problema de seguretat" fins ara. Pfizer i BioNTech són les segones en sol·licitar el permís a l'EMA per una vacuna contra la covid-19, després que la també estatunidenca Moderna presentés dilluns la seva petició. "Estem preparats per enviar les dosis de la vacuna tan bon punt les potencials autoritzacions ens ho permetin", ha assegurat el conseller delegat de Pfizer Albert Bourla.



L'EMA ha assegurat que donarà la seva opinió sobre la vacuna de Pfizer-BioNTech com a màxim el 29 de desembre i sobre la de Moderna el 12 de gener. Si bé totes dues han presentat la petició d'autorització condicional gairebé al mateix temps, l'EMA preveu acabar l'examen a la vacuna de Pfizer-BionTech abans de finals d'any, mentre el de Moderna no estaria llest fins meitats de gener. "Aquests terminis es basen en les dades avaluades fins ara en la revisió continuada i poden estar subjectes a canvis a mesura que avanci l'avaluació", ha explicat l'agència en un comunicat.

