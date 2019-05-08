Público
LGTBIFÒBIA Pinten esvàstiques al cotxe d'un regidor i activista LGTBI de Sant Feliu de Llobregat

Lluis Serrano, membre del col·lectiu LGTBI Violeta, ha denunciat els fets als Mossos d'Esquadra. Unitat contra el Feixisme i el Racisme han convocat una manifestació aqueta tarda al municipi.

Cotxe ratllat amb esvàstiques d'un regidor no adscrit de Sant Feliu de Llobregat. @OCL_H

El regidor no adscrit de l'Ajuntament de Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) i activista LGTBI, Lluís Serrano, ha patit aquest dimecres un atac homòfob. Serrano s'ha trobat amb el seu cotxe ratllat i pintat amb esvàstiques i les rodes punxades, segons ha explicat ell mateix per les xarxes socials i l'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia (OCH).

Serrano és membre del col·lectiu LGTBI Violeta del municipi i ha denunciat aquest matí els fets davant els Mossos d'Esquadra, que han obert una investigació. L'OCH condemna els fets i dóna ple suport a la víctima. A més, l'Observatori també ha instat al Govern de la Generalitat a "activar protocols".

En resposta a l'agressió, Unitat contra el Feixisme i el Racisme ha convocat una manifestació aquest dijous a les 19.00 h a la plaça de la Vila de Sant Feliu amb el lema "Feixisme mai més", a la qual també s'ha sumat l'OCH. 

