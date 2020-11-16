El poeta valencià Francisco Brines guanya el Premi Cervantes 2020

El poeta valencià Franciso Brines (Oliva, 1932), ha rebut el Premi Cervantes 2020, atorgat pel Ministeri de Cultura com a reconeixement a la seva trajectòria. El poeta ha obtingut el guardó considerat com el més prestigiós de les lletres castellanes, que està dotat amb 125.000 euros. No és el primer gran reconeixement que rep l'autor valencià, que ja l'any 1986 va recollir el Premi Nacional de Literatura concedit també pel Ministeri de Cultura.

Entre l'obra publicada de Brines destaquen títols com El otoño de las rosas, La última costa, Para quemar la noche i Entre dos nadas. El jurat ha destacat que l'obra poètica de Brines "va d'allò carnal i purament humà a allò metafísic, espiritual, fins a una aspiració de bellesa i immortalitat". L'acte de lliurament se celebrarà el proper 23 d'abril.



Brines forma part de la segona generació de la postguerra i va pertànyer al grup conegut com la Generació del 50, tot i que ell no es va endinsar en la poesia social. El valencià entra d'aquesta manera a forma part del selecte grup d'autors en llengua castellana que han rebut el Cervantes des de la seva institució el 1974, entre els quals hi ha Rafael Alberti, Octavio Paz, María Zambrano, Miguel Delibes, Ana María Matute, Eduardo Mendoza i, el més recent, Joan Margarit.

