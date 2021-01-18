Pol Guasch guanya el sisè Premi Llibres Anagrama de Novel·la amb "Napalm al cor"

barcelona
El poeta Pol Guasch (Tarragona, 1997) ha guanyat el sisè Premi Llibres Anagrama de Novel·la amb l'obra Napalm al cor, la seva primera novel·la. Es tracta d'una distòpia situada en una geografia ambigua, protagonitzada per una parella de nois que han crescut en una zona militaritzada, marcats per unes condicions de vida precàries, per la intolerància de l’entorn cap al seu desig, i per unes famílies tocades pel desarrelament. El jurat format per Mita Casacuberta, Guillem Gisbert, Imma Monsó, Jordi Puntí i les editores Isabel Obiols i Silvia Sesé va decidir per unanimitat atorgar el premi a l'obra, que Gisbert ha definit com "una suggeridora novel·la postnuclear". El premi està dotat amb 6.000 euros i va rebre enguany 83 originals.
Es tracta de la primera novel·la del poeta, ja premiat per altres obres
Pol Guasch es va formar en Estudis Literaris a la Universitat de Barcelona, on també va cursar un màster en Construcció i Representació d’Identitats Culturals. Guasch forma part de la productora cultural La Sullivan, i ha estat professor associat de literatura i crítica de la cultura a la UB. Actualment investiga sobre teoria i literatura contemporànies al King’s College de Londres, amb una beca. És autor dels llibres de poesia Tanta gana (Premi Francesc Garriga 2018) i La part del foc (Premi López-Picó 2020), i ha recitat els seus versos a diversos festivals nacionals i internacionals.
