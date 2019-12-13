Després d’unes setmanes intenses, la direcció del PDeCAT ha acordat “transitar” cap a Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), amb la intenció d’evolucionar cap a una sola estructura política que tindria l’expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont com a líder. Així ho ha explicat aquest divendres el president del partit, David Bonvehí, en una roda de premsa acompanyat de la resta de l’executiva. La proposta es votarà al consell nacional que el PDeCAT celebra aquest dissabte i en què una part dels militants aposten, directament, per liquidar el partit. Bonvehí, però, ha aclarit que no tenen la intenció que, almenys inicialment, el trànsit cap a JxCat impliqui la desaparició del PDeCAT. El consell bàsicament ha de servir per decidir l’encaix del partit amb l’espai postconvergent.



El que no s’ha concretat, però, és amb quina fórmula es faria aquest trànsit, sinó que això s’ha de concretar en les properes setmanes. Segons Bonvehí, “no som l’únic actor polític, però també tenim clar que JxCat només serà possible si el PDeCAT l’abandera i s’hi posa al front i és part del nucli i del futur”. A l’hora de pronunciar-se sobre la possible dissolució del partit, ha explicat que aposten per un projecte polític “més ampli” i no plantegen dissoldre’ls, si bé “no podem descartar cap fórmula”. "Si volem fer una sola estructura, el partit, pròpiament, no es pot dissoldre. Si ens dissolem ara, no podríem participar en el futur més immediat. Almenys durant molt de temps hem de continuar sent un partit", ha subratllat. L'estructura, a més de JxCat i el PDeCAT, també hauria d'incorporar la Crida.



Les darreres setmanes hi ha hagut molts contactes en la cúpula del PDeCAT, l’expresident Puigdemont i els dirigents de la Crida, així com els presos polítics de l’espai, fonamentalment Jordi Sànchez -president de la Crida-, Jordi Turull i Josep Rull per abordar aquest encaix, que arriba enmig de tensions internes i amb una part de la militància del PDeCAT qüestionant el lideratge de Bonvehí. De fet, una part dels càrrecs volen que se celebri una assemblea extraordinària en un termini breu, mentre que Bonvehí considera que això serà l’etapa final, un cop culminat el trànsit cap a JxCat.