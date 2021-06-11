Punxa la concentració convocada per Ciutadans contra els possibles indults als presos polítics que ha tingut el suport del PP i Societat Civil Catalana, on només hi han asssistit 200 persones, segons fonts de la policia espanyola. La mobilització ha tingut lloc aquest divendres a la tarda davant la delegació del govern espanyol, al carrer Mallorca (Barcelona). Sota el lema "Indults no", la concentració ha transcorregut sense incidents i, de fet, pràcticament no hi ha hagut cap càntic.

La presidenta de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, ha agafat un megàfon per advertir que mai abans s'havia indultat ningú per "oblidar i reescriure la història". "No ho podem permetre. No en el nom dels catalans constitucionalistes", ha proclamat. El líder a Catalunya, Carlos Carrizosa, ha agraït la presència del líder del Partit Popular a Catalunya.

La concentració ha començat a les 19 hores i s'ha desconvocat mitja hora més tard. Arrimadas i Carrizosa han pujat a una petita tarima amb un megàfon per carregar contra els indults i el govern espanyol de Pedro Sánchez. També hi ha participat el portaveu nacional de Cs, Edmundo Bal. Per part del PP també ha assistit el secretari general, Santi Rodríguez. No hi ha hagut cap representant de Vox, però sí de SCC, i s'ha pogut veure alguna persona amb simbologia franquista. També hi han assistit altres formacions espanyolistes com Españoles de a pie o Policías locales represaliados por el nacionalismo.



La mobilització ha estat un petit assaig de cara a la concentració d'aquest diumenge a la plaça Colon de Madrid, també contra els indults, amb la presència de tota la dreta i extrema dreta espanyola.