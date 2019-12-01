Mariano Rajoy revela en la seva autobiografia Una España mejor que la seva intenció era la de mantenir en vigor l'article 155 de la Constitució encara Carles Puigdemont, aleshores president de la Generalitat, retirés la declaració unilateral d'independència (DUI). "No veia cap raó per deixar en suspens una decisió que no era fruit de cap rampell, sinó conseqüència de setmanes d'estudi i de molt sòlids arguments jurídics i polítics. Abans d'arribar a aplicar aquell precepte constitucional ens havíem carregat de raons i aquestes no desapareixien pel fet que Puigdemont convoqués eleccions; la independència seguia declarada ", revela en les seves memòries l'expresident, tal com ha avançat El Confidencial.
L'expresident d'Espanya es vanagloria de la decisió d'aplicar el 155 a Catalunya i assegura que va servir perquè l'Estat no prengués un rumb equivocat: "El nostre país podia haver-se trencat, podia haver patit un minvament en el seu sistema de protecció social o fins i tot podia haver viscut una seriosa crisi institucional pel relleu en la prefectura de l'Estat. Tot podia haver ocorregut però res d'això va succeir", escriu.
D'aquesta manera, Rajoy va pretendre allargar en el temps la suspensió dels càrrecs electes catalans, ja que, segons ell entén, "el referèndum ho era tot per a Puigdemont i el que digués la llei no li importava".
