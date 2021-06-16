Com cada vegada que visita Catalunya des del seu polèmic discurs del 3 d'octubre del 2017, la presència del rei Felip VI a Barcelona per assistir a les jornades del Cercle d'Economia ha provocat protestes de rebuig. A la d'aquest dimecres, convocada per l'ANC, hi han assistit unes 200 persones davant l'Hotel W, on se celebrava el sopar. Durant l'acció els manifestants han cremat un cartell amb la fotografia del rei cap per avall a la plaça del Mar, a tocar de la platja de la Barceloneta. Entre els assistents, que portaven pancartes amb missatges com "Ni rei ni corona" i "Independència", hi havia els diputats de la CUP Carles Riera i Dolors Sabater. Els manifestants també han cridat càntics com "Els borbons que tornin els milions" davant del perímetre dels Mossos que ha blindat els accessos a la platja de Sant Sebastià i l'Hotel Vela.



Durant la protesta, el videpresident de l'ANC, David Fernàndez, ha reiterat que "Catalunya no té rei" i ha reclamat al monarca que "foti el camp". També ha criticat el Govern per seure "a la taula de l'amo", en referència a la presència del president Aragonès a la reunió anual del Cercle d'Economia. Concretament, Fernàndez s'ha dirigit als partits independentistes per criticar-los que pactin "perdons" i seguin "a la taula de l'amo i els seus fidels". "Que us heu venut la dignitat?", s'ha preguntat, advertint-los que si fan "de braç de l'amo" els confrontaran als carrers. A més, ha criticat la condemna de cinc anys de presó per a Marcel Vivet i ha acusat la Generalitat de ser-ne "còmplice".

