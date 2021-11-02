Tres mesos després que entrés en vigor l'anomenada Llei rider, el sindicat CCOO denuncia que Glovo la incompleix i que la gran majoria dels seus repartidors "segueixen com a falsos autònoms". En un comunicat, l'organització assegura que d'altres empreses sí que compleixen la normativa i, per tant, han incorporat a la plantilla els riders. Segons CCOO, Glovo, "amb el propòsit de fugir de la seva responsabilitat vers les persones treballadores i del compliment de la llei, ha fet canvis en la seva APP per intentar eliminar els indicis de laboralitat". A més a més, a la pràctica els canvis "comporten una disminució important dels ingressos de les persones treballadores i les posen en una situació econòmica insostenible i asfixiant".



Segons recull l'ACN, a partir de fonts del sindicat, alguns d'aquests canvis consisteixen en què per exemple el rider pot decidir en un interval d'1 a 1,3 part de la seva retribució per assumir un repartiment. Com més a prop se situen d'1 més probabilitats tenen de rebre una comanda i com més proper a 1,3 menys. Això fa que els treballadors acabin participant en una "subhasta a la baixa", segons afegeixen els representants dels riders, que també han constatat un canvi en les puntuacions i una eliminació de les franges horàries.

CCOO afegeix que la reducció dels seus ingressos dificulta que els repartidors "puguin fer front al pagament mensual de la seva quota d'autònom i dels pagaments trimestrals de l'IRPF i l'IVA, la qual els obliga, en els casos més extrems, a escollir entre pagar la quota d'autònom o comprar menjar i pagar el lloguer". I recorda que els riders de Glovo assumeixen les despeses del vehicle, el mòbil i la benzina sense rebre cap compensació econòmica per part de l’empresa. Per tot plegat, assegura que "moltes les persones treballadores s'estan endeutant amb l'Agència Tributària per aquest impagament, que hauria d'assumir l'empresa Glovo". CCOO assegura que seguirà denunciant davant l'autoritat laboral tots els abusos de Glovo i no descarta noves mobilitzacions.

