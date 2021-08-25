barcelona
Las Kellys, organització de dones netejadores d'hotels, han recaptat més de 60.000 euros mitjançant una iniciativa de micromecenatge a Goteo en què han participat més de 2.100 persones i que té l'objectiu de crear una central de reserves pròpia perquè només inclogui hotels que respectin els drets laborals. L'organització ha anunciat que ja ha arribat a la xifra mínima, fixada en 60.000 euros, per posar en marxa la plataforma, mitjançant la qual els clients podran reservar habitacions en hotels on les Kellys tinguin presència sindical.
En declaracions a Europa Press, la representant de Las Kellys a Catalunya, Vania Arana, ha relatat que el moment en què van arribar a la xifra mínima va ser molt emocionant: "Hi ha més de 2.000 persones que creuen en nosaltres, en el nostre projecte, que ens donen suport i se'n segueixen sumant. Això no es pot pagar, no té preu".
La iniciativa va començar el 20 de juliol i va néixer com a resposta a les conseqüències econòmiques i laborals de la pandèmia i davant la sospita del sindicat que a l'octubre, un cop acabada la pròrroga dels Expedients de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO), es produiran "acomiadaments massius". Encara queden tres dies perquè la primera ronda de finançament acabi, la xifra òptima està fixada en els 90.000 euros, i Las Kellys esperen poder comptar amb la seva central de reserves operativa el 2022.
Segell de treball just
La iniciativa està vinculada al que han anomenat "Segell de Treball Just i de Qualitat", que té l'objectiu d'assegurar que en els hotels on es fan les reserves es respecten els drets de les treballadores, informen a la plataforma de micromecenatge Goteo. El segell ha de garantir que els hotels respecten i compleixen el conveni col·lectiu interprovincial del sector de l'hostaleria i turisme, no externalitzen ni subcontracten serveis com el de les cambreres de pis, compleixen les lleis de prevenció de riscos laborals, garanteixen la mateixa retribució entre sexes i implementen mesures "relacionades amb el treball estable i de qualitat".
"Volem netejar el món i inaugurar una nova era del turisme basada en el respecte, la bellesa i el benestar, que anteposi els interessos humans als mercantils a tot el planeta", defensen a la plataforma de micromecenatge.
