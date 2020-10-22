La presó Model acollirà 140 pisos de lloguer social i 14.510 m2 de parc urbà  

La presó Model va quedar buida de presos el juny de 2017, i des de llavors ha acollit diversos festivals, exposicions i activitats. Per transformar-la es va convocar un concurs públic amb la participació dels veïns, el qual ja té guanyador. L’Ajuntament de Barcelona ha anunciat aquest dijous que la proposta "Model, batega!", de l’equip tècnic Forgas Arquitectes, S.L.P / Planas Esquius Segatti, S.C.P., ha estat la guanyadora.



La tinenta d'alcaldia d'Ecologia, Urbanisme, Infraestructures i Mobilitat, Janet Sanz, ha explicat aquest dijous en roda de premsa que l'objectiu és que l'equip guanyador elabori durant el 2021 tota la proposta d'ordenació de l'àmbit urbanístic - el qual tindrà un cost de 360.000 euros- per convocar el 2022 els concursos concrets per a la transformació dels equipaments que hi haurà a la nova Model.

Simulació del projecte 'Model, batega!'. Ajuntament de Barcelona.

En ocasions anteriors el consistori havia projectat l'inici de les obres el 2020 o el 2021 però Sanz ha negat que hi hagi cap "endarreriment". "Crec que el calendari sempre ha estat el mateix: 2022-2023", ha assegurat.

Les propostes del projecte guanyador

‘Model, batega!’ destina 14.150 m2 a habitatges públics que donaran cabuda a uns 140 pisos, situats tots als edificis dels braços del panòptic. A més, concep un parc urbà de 14.510 m2 que combina amb equilibri els usos ciutadans i un funcionament ecològic. També incorpora els set equipaments públics i espais que donaran servei al barri i a la ciutat: l’espai memorial, un institut-escola, una escola bressol, un equipament residencial, un pavelló poliesportiu, un espai per a joves i espais d’economia social i solidària. També hi haurà una aula ambiental i espais artístics vinculats a altres equipaments. Es proposa que els equipaments i els espais d’ús compartit ocupin 24.131 m2.



La segona fase del concurs comptava amb sis propostes presentades, i "Model, batega!" ha obtingut la valoració més alta del jurat, amb 92 punts sobre 100. Segons el jurat, és el projecte que millor reordena l’antic centre penitenciari per convertir-lo en un gran pol d’equipaments i espai verd de l’Esquerra de l’Eixample i la ciutat.



Tot aquest procés es continuarà fent amb participació ciutadana. El propi jurat del concurs ha comptat amb un representant del Grup Impulsor i de Seguiment, i la definició dels projectes específics de cada programa es farà de la mà de les entitats i col·lectius implicats.