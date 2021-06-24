Ciutadans i els ultradretans de Vox ja han presentat els seus recursos contra els indults dels presos polítics, excarcerats ahir al migdia. Els d'Inés Arrimadas l'han presentat aquesta matinada, just quan el termini per fer-ho va començar a córrer, mentre que el partit d'extrema dreta ho ha fet seguidament. Per la seva banda, el PP en presentarà un aviat, que encara prepara. Tot i això, no està clar que el Tribunal Suprem els admeti, ja que la llei limita la presentació dels recursos a aquelles persones que siguin part afectada i, per tant, puguin acreditar un interès legítim sobre els fets.

Arrimadas i el vicesecretari i portaveu al Congrés ds Cs, Edmundo Bal, han comparegut a les portes del Suprem per explicar que han presentat el recurs individualment, i no com a partit, ja que consideren que tant Arrimadas com l'actual cap del partit al Parlament, Carlos Carrizosa, i el diputat José María Espejo-Saavedra van veure vulnerats els seus drets com a representants a la Cambra catalana durant els fets al voltant de l'1 d'octubre.

Per la seva banda, Vox, que ha convocat una concentració al TS, ha explicat la seva posició amb la compareixença del líder ultradretà Santiago Abascal, qui ha considerat que els indults són "una punyalada per l'esquena" als espanyols, als jutges i al rei, i ha acusat el president Pedro Sánchez de vendre's a canvi de mantenir-se al poder. No queda clar, però, que Vox també pugui acreditar tenir un interès legítim tot i ser l'acusació particular durant el judici.

En cas que els recursos fossin admesos, els indults tornarien al Suprem, però no els agafaria la sala segona, presidida per Manuel Marchena, sinó a la contenciosa administrativa. Aquest tribunal només podria tombar els indults si existeix un error de forma o si considera que la mesura de gràcia és arbitrària. La majoria d'experts, però, asseguren que els recursos no tenen opcions de prosperar.

