Presos polítics La Coordinadora de l’Advocacia de Catalunya demana al Govern que apliqui “ja” el tercer grau als presos polítics

Subratlla que els permisos del segon grau no impliquen cap benefici penitenciari, sinó el simple compliment de la llei. 

26/06/2019.- Los siete presos independentistas varones han ingresado en la cárcel de Lledoners a la que han sido trasladados una vez a quedado visto para sentencia el juicio del procés'. / EFE - SUSANA SAÉZ

Exterior de la presó de Lledoners quan set dels presos polítics hi eren retornats després del judici al Procés. / EFE - SUSANA SAÉZ

La Coordinadora de l’Advocacia de Catalunya, un grup de juristes, reclama al Govern de la Generalitat que apliqui des de “ja” el tercer grau als presos polítics. El passat dia 11, les juntes de Tractament de les presons de Lledoners, Mas d’Enric i Puig de les Basses van classificar com a segon grau els nous dirigents socials i polítics empresonats arran de la causa del Procés.

En un comunicat, l’organització recorda que el segon grau no és cap “beneficiari penitenciari”, sinó la manera de complir la pena. De fet, aquest grau ja permet que els presos puguin “sortir 36 dies l’any un cop complerta una quarta part de la condemna”. Si no hi ha un canvi de grau, els primers presos a poder gaudir de permisos penitenciaris seran Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez, que a mitjans de gener compliran precisament aquesta quart part de la condemna, que en el seu cas és de nou anys.

El comunicat recalca que la Generalitat té capacitat per fixar la política penitenciària de Catalunya i que, a més a més, la classificació del segon gran de les Juntes de Tractament no va tenir una proposta unànime. El comunicat el signen el Comitè René Cassin, Juristes pels Drets Humans del Maresme, l'Associació Atenes - Juristes pels Drets Civils, l'Associació d'Advocats d'Osona per la Defensa dels Drets Humans i el col·lectiu Drets.

