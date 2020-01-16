El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha sortit aquest vespre de la presó per primera vegada des del 16 d'octubre del 2017. Ho ha pogut fer gràcies al permís de 48 hores que ha rebut aquesta setmana, al qual té dret després de complir una quarta part de la condemna de nou anys que va imposar-li el Tribunal Suprem, que el va codemnar per sedició. En concret, Cuixart ha pogut sortir de la presó de Lledoners a les 19:30h.



L'entitat cultural ha confirmat en un comunicat que el seu president "està fent ús del seu primer permís en família". A més a més, Òmnium ha explicat que durant el permís, "Cuixart no tindrà agenda pública". A més a més, l'entitat subratlla que el dirigent independentista "està fent ús dels drets que li corresponen com a pres polític i als quals no renunciarà". En aquest sentit, referma que, en canvi, "no s’acollirà a cap mesura concebuda com a reinserció o que impliqui el reconeixement de cap delicte basat en l’exercici de drets fonamentals com avalen diferents posicionaments internacionals". Finalment, el comunicat assegura que "va entrar a la presó com a president d’Òmnium i, si així ho volen els seus socis, en sortirà com a president de l’entitat".

El permís el va demanar dimarts, el dia que justament complia la quarta part de la condemna. El mateix dia també va fer el tràmit Jordi Sànchez, expresident de l'ANC, també sentenciat a nou anys de presó i tancat des del 16 d'octubre de 2017. Ahir, el Departament de Justícia va concedir-los el permís als dos.



Tot i que el permís és un dret de totes les persones empresonades classificades en segon grau, Cs ha presentat un escrit a la Fiscalia aquest mateix dijous per reclamar-li que investigui si es donen els requisits per autoritzar-los. El text l'han signat els líders al Parlament de la formació de dretes, Carlos Carrizosa i Lorena Roldán.