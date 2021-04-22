Estàs llegint: El TC rebutja el recurs d'empara de Turull contra la sentència de l'1-O sense unanimitat

Presos polítics El TC rebutja el recurs d'empara de Turull contra la sentència de l'1-O sense unanimitat

 Hi ha hagut dos vots particulars en contra. La sentència permetrà a l'exconseller recórrer la seva condemna a la justícia europea

Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Turull i Oriol Junqueras carregant unes bosses el dia del seu trasllat a Madrid pel judici de l'1-O l'1 de febrer de 2019.
Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Turull i Oriol Junqueras carregant unes bosses el dia del seu trasllat a Madrid pel judici de l'1-O l'1 de febrer de 2019. Generalitat de Catalunya / ACN

barcelona

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rebutjat el recurs d'empara que va presentar Jordi Turull contra la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre l'1-O. El tribunal, però, ho ha fet per majoria, no per unanimitat, ja que hi ha dos vots particulars en contra dels arguments per tombar el recurs de Turull. D'aquesta forma, l'exconseller de Presidència podrà ara recórrer a la justícia europea. La sentència de Turull se suma a les de Carles Mundó i Meritxell Borràs, però és la primera per un dels condemnats per sedició. En el cas de Mundó,  ja va anunciar un recurs al Tribunal Europeu dels Drets Humans

Turull va ser condemnat a 12 anys de presó per un delicte de sedició i un altre de malversació de fons públics. La sentència té com a ponent el magistrat Pedro González-Trevijano. Els vots particulars -que han votat en contra- són dels magistrats Juan Antonio Xiol i María Luis Balaguer, mentre que Antonio Narváez i Cándido Conde-Pumpido s'han abstingut i no han participat en la deliberació

