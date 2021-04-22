barcelona
El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rebutjat el recurs d'empara que va presentar Jordi Turull contra la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre l'1-O. El tribunal, però, ho ha fet per majoria, no per unanimitat, ja que hi ha dos vots particulars en contra dels arguments per tombar el recurs de Turull. D'aquesta forma, l'exconseller de Presidència podrà ara recórrer a la justícia europea. La sentència de Turull se suma a les de Carles Mundó i Meritxell Borràs, però és la primera per un dels condemnats per sedició. En el cas de Mundó, ja va anunciar un recurs al Tribunal Europeu dels Drets Humans
Turull va ser condemnat a 12 anys de presó per un delicte de sedició i un altre de malversació de fons públics. La sentència té com a ponent el magistrat Pedro González-Trevijano. Els vots particulars -que han votat en contra- són dels magistrats Juan Antonio Xiol i María Luis Balaguer, mentre que Antonio Narváez i Cándido Conde-Pumpido s'han abstingut i no han participat en la deliberació
