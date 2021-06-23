El Tribunal Suprem ha ordenat l'excarceració immediata dels nou líders independentistes catalans condemnats pel procés. Ho ha fet poques hores després que el Butlletí Oficial de l'Estat (BOE) publiqués els indults als presos polítics. La mesura de gràcia aprovada ahir pel Consell de Ministres, ja és oficial amb la seva publicació definitiva al BOE, per la qual cosa la sortida dels presos ja es pot produir. Està previst que surtin avui al migdia, a les 12.00 h.

Segons ha informat la conselleria de Justícia de la Generalitat, les presons de Lledoners, Puig dels Basses i Wad-Ras de Barcelona han rebut a les 10.30 hores l'acte de l'òrgan judicial en el qual es fan efectius els indults aprovats pel Govern espanyol, que suposa l'excarceració d'Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Carme Forcadell, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva i Joaquim Forn. Una vegada rebuts els escrits, els presos sortiran de les presons en les pròximes hores.

Els indults van del reial decret 456/2021, dirigit a Dolors Bassa, al reial decret 464/2021, per a Jordi Turull. Els textos condicionen la mesura de gràcia al fet que "no torni a cometre delicte greu en el termini de tres anys des de la publicació del reial decret". El perdó estatal, però, no afecta a les penes d'inhabilitació, que seguiran vigents.