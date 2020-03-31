Estàs llegint: Dos presos a Puig de les Basses donen positiu per coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EMERGÈNCIA COVID-19

Dos presos a Puig de les Basses donen positiu per coronavirus

La direcció del centre ordena l'aïllament durant 14 dies del mòdul on es trobaven els contagiats, que han de ser traslladats al Pavelló Hospitalari Penitenciari de Terrassa.

Presó de Puig de les Basses
Centre penitenciari de Puig de les Basses. PÚBLIC

BARCELONA

públic

Dues persones empresonades al centre penitenciari de Puig de les Basses de Figueres (Alt Empordà) han donat positiu per coronavirus segons ha avançat El Gerió digital i ha pogut confirmar aquest diari.

Les proves es van realitzar aquest dilluns després d'estar aïllats de la resta de presoners des del dissabte passat i pels voltants de les vuit del vespre d'avui han rebut el resultat.

La pròpia directora del centre ho ha comunicat al seu equip, segons ha pogut saber Públic.

La direcció ha decidit aïllar del tot durant 14 dies el mòdul en el qual es trobaven els interns contagiats.

Aquest dimarts estava previst que els dos interns fossin traslladats en breu al Pavelló Hospitalari Penitenciari de Terrassa (Vallés Occidental).

A la presó de Puig de les Basses, interns i funcionaris pateixen l'angoixa lògica per la situació d’epidèmia, a la qual cosa cal afegir sensació d’inseguretat, que verbalitza el cos tècnic de vigilància, que reclama més personal i mesures de protecció, per tal de poder contenir a l’augment d'episodis de violència.

Etiquetas

selección público