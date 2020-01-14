El pressupost del Parlament esquerda la majoria independentista a la mesa

La mesa del Parlament ha avalat la continuïtat del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, com a diputat. Però no és l’únic afer que ha tractat el màxim òrgan de govern de la cambra catalana. I paradoxalment no ha estat el més polèmic. La mesa ampliada ha aprovat també el pressupost del Parlament però inesperadament els comptes no han tirat endavant gràcies a la majoria independentista sinó que s’han acordat amb els vots a favor de Cs, JxCat i PP. Els membres d’ERC, PSC i CUP s'han abstingut, mentre que els Comuns han decidit votar en contra. Amb la qual cosa es dona el cas que els comptes del Parlament no comptaran amb el suport explícit del seu president, Roger Torrent.
El president Torrent i la secretària quarta de la mesa, Rut Ribas, també d’ERC, s'han abstingut davant la proposta presentada pel responsable de tirar endavant el pressupost de la cambra, el vicepresident primer Josep Costa, de JxCat.
Segons ha pogut saber Públic la decisió dels membres republicans de la mesa d’abstenir-se està justificada en el fet que els pressupostos no inclouen cap partida per acollir una cimera de parlaments europeus que el president preveia per la propera tardor. També pel fet que els comptes tampoc inclouen cap partida per fer difusió del 40è aniversari del Parlament. I finalment per discrepàncies amb l’increment retributiu als diputats que és d’un 2% i que ERC considera excessiva, a l’igual que altres grups que també s’han abstingut o votat en contra.
