Operació de la Guàrdia Civil contra una presumpta trama de malversació de fons públics. Agents de l'institut armat han detingut el secretari general de l'Esport de la Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, l'exregidora del PDeCat a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona Maite Fandos, el subdirector general de recursos humans del Consell Català de l'Esport (CCE), Lluis Pallicer, i una persona més. L'operació investiga tant la Secretaria General de l'Esport com el CCE, que en depèn, per presumptes irregularitats en l'atorgament de subvencions.

Figueras ha estat detingut a casa seva, a Vic, i se l'han endut a la seu de la secretaria general, a Esplugues de Llobregat, on la Guàrdia Civil ha dut a terme un escorcoll ordenat pel jutge Joaquín Aguirre, titular del jutjat número 1 de Barcelona. Per altra banda, Fandós va ser regidora d'Esports a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona durant el govern municipal que va encapçalar Xavier Trias, entre 2011 i 2015, i també és exdiputada de la Diputació de Barcelona.



La Guàrdia Civil, que s'ha desplaçat fins als domicilis dels detinguts, busca proves sobre irregularitats comptables i desviaments de fons. També s'investiguen delictes de tràfic d'influències i prevaricació en el marc de l'anomenada operació Voloh, que indaga sobre presumptes concessions fraudulentes de 2 milions d'euros de subvencions públiques a favor de fundacions vinculades a l'extinta CDC mitjançant la Secretaria General de l'Esport. Entre aquestes fundacions hi hauria CatMón i Igman, segons informa TV3.



La investigació deriva d'una causa oberta pels delictes de malversació, prevaricació i tràfic d'influències que el maig del 2018 ja va ordenar escorcollar aquestes fundacions properes a CDC. El president del PDeCat, David Bonvehí, ja s'ha pronunciat per les xarxes socials per desmarcar el partit de qualsevol presumpta activitat irregular:

Sobre les notícies arrel de l’operació Estela, el @Pdemocratacat desmenteix fermament qualsevol implicació en fets de malversació ni vinculacions amb trames irregulars. Som un partit transparent que combat les males pràctiques. — David Bonvehí (@davidbonvehi) November 12, 2019

El mateix PDeCat ha emès un comunicat en el qual reitera que el partit "no té res a veure amb cap pràctica de finançament irregular" i demana el "respecte a la presumpció d'innocència de les persones investigades".