Primer dia sense morts per Covid-19 reportades per les funeràries a Catalunya

barcelona
Les funeràries catalanes no han reportat cap mort per Covid-19 a Catalunya en les últimes hores, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut, per primer dia des de l'inici de la pandèmia. Això manté la xifra global de víctimes en 12.523. El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha celebrat aquesta dada, que ha qualificat de "molt i molt esperada", però ha demanat no oblidar-se dels milers de morts que ha provocat el coronavirus al territori. La xifra de defuncions, però, podria variar en els pròxims dies quan es reporti més informació. D'altra banda, en les últimes hores s'han detectat 156 nous casos positius testats i la xifra total puja a 70.773.
Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.235 persones, entre positius i sospitosos; a la zona metropolitana nord hi hagut 2.885 morts; a la regió metropolitana sud la xifra és de 2.338; a la Catalunya Central es mantenen amb 1.567 persones mortes registrades; a Girona són 805; al Camp de Tarragona, 399; a Lleida continuen amb 209 morts en total; a l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran, es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies; i a les Terres de l'Ebre, amb 45 defuncions.
