El primer trimestre del 2021 es vacunarà el personal i avis de les residències, tot el personal sanitari i els majors de 80 anys​

Les vacunes que arribaran el primer trimestre de 2021 s'oferiran, en primer lloc, a la gent gran que viu en residències, els professionals sanitaris, els professionals de residències i les persones majors de 80 anys. Així ho ha anunciat la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, qui ha informat que primer arribaran les vacunes de la farmacèutica Pfizer, després les de Moderna i després, les d'AstraZeneca: "Arribaran 900.000 dosis", ha dit, en declaracions a El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio. La vacunació serà gratuïta, però no obligatòria: "El més important és que la gent tingui la informació i que estigui respecte a la vacuna".
