Estàs llegint: El primer trimestre del 2021 es vacunarà el personal i avis de les residències, tot el personal sanitari i els majors de 80 anys​

Público
Público
coronavirus

El primer trimestre del 2021 es vacunarà el personal i avis de les residències, tot el personal sanitari i els majors de 80 anys​

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, espera assolir la immunitat del 70% de la població durant el 2021: "Tindrem 900.000 dosis de les vacunes". Primer arribaran les de Pfizer i Moderna, i després les d'AstraZeneca. Vergés retreu al Govern espanyol que "no hagi mogut un dit" per aturar els pagaments de lloguers, hipoteques i subministraments.

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, en la visita al punt de proves per frenar l'expansió del coronavirus a la Llagosta.
La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, en la visita al punt de proves per frenar l'expansió del coronavirus a la Llagosta. Departament de Salut / ACN

barcelona

públic

Les vacunes que arribaran el primer trimestre de 2021 s'oferiran, en primer lloc, a la gent gran que viu en residències, els professionals sanitaris, els professionals de residències i les persones majors de 80 anys. Així ho ha anunciat la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, qui ha informat que primer arribaran les vacunes de la farmacèutica Pfizer, després les de Moderna i després, les d'AstraZeneca: "Arribaran 900.000 dosis", ha dit, en declaracions a El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio. La vacunació serà gratuïta, però no obligatòria: "El més important és que la gent tingui la informació i que estigui respecte a la vacuna".

Hi haurà ampliació

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 57

selección público