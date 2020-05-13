La primera onada de l'estudi de seroprevalença determina que menys del 10% de la població té anticossos

La primera onada de l'estudi de seroprevalença determina que menys del 10% de la població espanyola presenta anticossos, segons ha avançat TVE. El Ministeri de Sanitat donarà a conèixer aquesta tarda tots els detalls de l'estudi, que ha estat elaborat pel Ministeri Sanitat, al costat de l'Institut de Salut Carles III, l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE) i amb la col·laboració de les comunitats autònomes. Tal com ha avançat aquest mitjà, la xifra estaria lluny del que es coneix com a immunitat de grup (un 60-70%).



El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, va informar dijous passat que més de 46.700 persones havien participat en la primera onada de l'estudi de seroprevalença, que consta de tres onades en total. L'objectiu del treball és estimar la prevalença d'infecció del coronavirus mitjançant la determinació d'anticossos enfront del virus per comunitats autònomes, províncies, edat i sexe.

A més, avaluarà canvis en aquesta prevalença per controlar l'evolució de l'epidèmia, posant "especial atenció" a l'aparició de noves infeccions derivades de la transmissió comunitària. En total s'analitzaran a 90.000 persones i, tal com ha recordat el ministre de Sanitat, participaran 1.919 centres de salut amb més de 9.000 professionals.