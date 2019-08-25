Unes 2.000 treballadores de la neteja i cambreres de pis d'Eivissa, conegudes com 'kellys', han participat aquest dissabte en la primera vaga d'aquest col·lectiu per exigir millores laborals i posar fi a la sobrecàrrega de treball, segons dades facilitades pel sindicat CGT.



La vaga ha estat convocada per a aquest dissabte i aquest diumenge i, segons el secretari general de la Confederació General del Treball (CGT) a les Pitiüses, Rafa Sánchez, la participació ha estat alta, tenint en compte que en illa treballen unes 6.000 cambreres de pis.

Les 'kellys' reivindiquen l'aplicació de la llei 31/1995 de Prevenció de Riscos Laborals, que obliga els empresaris a regular la càrrega de treball i a utilitzar mitjans tecnològics com a llits elevadors i carros de tracció mecànica.



L'aturada, de 48 hores, ha començat aquest dissabte amb piquets informatius que han sortit des de Platja d'en Bossa, Es Canar i Port des Torrent, en els quals han participat unes 200 treballadores.



A Eivissa i Formentera treballen entre 7.000 i 8.000 netejadores i cambreres de pis. A Formentera la vaga no ha tingut seguiment. La Federació Empresarial Hotelera d'Eivissa i Formentera (Fehif), encara no ha ofert les seves dades de participació. La vaga continua aquest diumenge i conclourà amb una manifestació que començarà a les 19.30 hores al Parc de la Pau d'Eivissa.

En declaracions a Europa Press, la portaveu Milagros Carreño ha explicat que a banda d'algun incident l'aturada anava bé. La situació "és molt tibant", va explicar, però va qualificar de "gran èxit" la primera jornada de vaga.



Carreño ha lamentat que molts responsables d'establiments hotelers hagin rebut els piquets "molt malament", explicant el cas d'un hotel de luxe de la zona d'És Canar "on les dones estan plorant a dalt i les estaven coaccionant perquè no baixessin i només una ha pogut baixar".

"No és just que facin això perquè no estan en el seu dret i no poden obligar a estar en un lloc de treball en el qual no es vulgui estar", ha reiterat.



La portaveu ha qualificat com a "molt denigrant" que a les cambreres de pis en alguns hotels les mirin la bossa "per si et portes una mica de l'empresa".



Des del sindicat CGT han explicat que unes 210 persones han participat a tres piquets als municipis d'Eivissa, Sant Antoni i Santa Eulària.

