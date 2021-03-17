El Priorat es mobilitza contra "l'espoli" d'aigua del riu Siurana

Unes 200 persones han reclamat a Falset que s'aturi "l'espoli" de l'aigua del riu Siurana cap al Baix Camp. Alcaldes del Priorat, entitats i grups ecologistes han denunciat que des de fa més d'un segle la Comunitat de Regants del Pantà de Riudecanyes deixa la comarca quasi sense recursos hídrics i que, des de fa uns anys, també la utilitzen per altres usos, com ara el consum humà o la indústria.



La concentració s'ha fet en el marc de la declaració al jutjat de dos membres de la Plataforma Riu Siurana, encausats per una acció reivindicativa del 2017. La Comunitat de Regants es va querellar contra ells i contra treballadors de Canal Reus TV que van assistir a la protesta per distracció del curs del riu, coaccions, danys i usurpació. La plataforma denuncia que el transvasament de l'aigua del Siurana al pantà de Riudecanyes s'emporta el 90% del cabal del riu, el que té un fort impacte ecològic al Priorat.

