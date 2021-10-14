Estàs llegint: Protesta pel judici al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia detingut durant les protestes per la sentència de l'1-O

Protesta pel judici al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia detingut durant les protestes per la sentència de l'1-O

Desenes de persones es concentren a la Ciutat de la Justícia en suport del professional detingut mentre fotografiava actuacions violentes per part de la policia. Companys i entitats diuen que el judici és "un intent més" de silenciar la premsa

Pla general de persones concentrades en suport al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia.
Pla general de persones concentrades en suport al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia. Blanca Blay / ACN

barcelona

Desenes de persones s'han concentrat aquest dijous a primera hora a la Ciutat de la Justícia en suport al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia. Els concentrats, principalment companys de professió però també persones properes, han denunciat que el judici al fotoperiodista és un "judici a la premsa". A Garcia se l'acusa d'un delicte d'atemptat i lesions lleus per suposadament haver empentat el 18 d'octubre del 2019 un agent de la Policia Nacional durant les protestes contra la sentència de l'1-O. En concret, segons el fiscal, el fotògraf va aprofitar que el policia es girava per demanar ajuda i el va desequilibrar amb una forta empenta.

Diverses entitats, com el Col·legi de Periodistes de Catalunya, comitès professionals i sindicats de periodistes, han signat un manifest en el qual sostenen que les imatges enregistrades de la detenció d'Albert Garcia proven "que en cap cas va haver-hi agressió, desobediència o obstrucció". Per això, consideren que es tracta d'un muntatge policial per justificar una detenció "injusta, desproporcionada i repressiva".

Entre els concentrats aquest dijous a les portes dels jutjats hi havia fotògrafs, periodistes i algun altre representant polític, com ara el regidor de Drets de Ciutadania de Barcelona, Marc Serra, o el diputat de la CUP Xavier Pellicer.

