Protesta pel judici al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia detingut durant les protestes per la sentència de l'1-O

Desenes de persones s'han concentrat aquest dijous a primera hora a la Ciutat de la Justícia en suport al fotoperiodista Albert Garcia. Els concentrats, principalment companys de professió però també persones properes, han denunciat que el judici al fotoperiodista és un "judici a la premsa". A Garcia se l'acusa d'un delicte d'atemptat i lesions lleus per suposadament haver empentat el 18 d'octubre del 2019 un agent de la Policia Nacional durant les protestes contra la sentència de l'1-O. En concret, segons el fiscal, el fotògraf va aprofitar que el policia es girava per demanar ajuda i el va desequilibrar amb una forta empenta.

Diverses entitats, com el Col·legi de Periodistes de Catalunya, comitès professionals i sindicats de periodistes, han signat un manifest en el qual sostenen que les imatges enregistrades de la detenció d'Albert Garcia proven "que en cap cas va haver-hi agressió, desobediència o obstrucció". Per això, consideren que es tracta d'un muntatge policial per justificar una detenció "injusta, desproporcionada i repressiva".

Entre els concentrats aquest dijous a les portes dels jutjats hi havia fotògrafs, periodistes i algun altre representant polític, com ara el regidor de Drets de Ciutadania de Barcelona, Marc Serra, o el diputat de la CUP Xavier Pellicer.