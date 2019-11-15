La mobilització popular a Catalunya no decau. Després d'una setmana marcada pel bloqueig de la fronterada administrativa hispano-francesa a la Jonquera i el Pertús, i pels talls a l'AP-7 a Girona i en d'altres ciutats catalanes, els CDR han convocat una nova jornada de mobilitzacions per aquest dissabte. Els Comitès de Defensa de la República han avançat aquest divendres al matí la pretensió de fer un "bloqueig total" i ha recomanat "portar roba còmoda i sense simbologia", a més d'aigua i menjar.
Tres hores després, el moviment ha concretat una mica més la proposta i ha anunciat que la convocatòria és a les 11h a nou estacions de la xarxa de Rodalies de Renfe: Sant Andreu Comtal, Clot-Aragó, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, Plaça Catalunya, Arc de Triomf, Sagrera - Meridiana i Sant Andreu Arenal.
🛑 CONVOCATÒRIA #BloqueigTotal— CDR Catalunya #RevoltaPopular 🔥 (@CDRCatOficial) November 15, 2019
🗓 Dissabte 16/11
📍 #Barcelona
🕙 11h
🚇 Quedem a les següents estacions:
📍 St. Andreu Comtal
📍 Clot-Aragó
📍 Pg. Gràcia
📍 Sants
📍 Bellvitge (Renfe)
📍 Pl. Catalunya
📍 Arc Triomf
📍 Sagrera-meridiana
📍 St. Andreu Arenal#RevoltaPopular 🔥
