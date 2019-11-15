Público
Protesta popular Els CDR convoquen un "bloqueig total" a nou estacions de tren de Barcelona

Entre els punts de trobada de la mobilització hi ha les estacions de Catalunya i Sants, les més importants de la capital catalana. Aquesta setmana el CDR ha participat en talls de carretera a diversos punts del país. 

Concentració a l'estació de Sants de Barcelona dels CDR a les portes de la sentència de l'1-O. Marià de Delàs.

Concentració a l'estació de Sants convocada dies abans de la sentència pel Pícnic Republicà. Marià de Delàs.

La mobilització popular a Catalunya no decau. Després d'una setmana marcada pel bloqueig de la fronterada administrativa hispano-francesa a la Jonquera i el Pertús, i pels talls a l'AP-7 a Girona i en d'altres ciutats catalanes, els CDR han convocat una nova jornada de mobilitzacions per aquest dissabte. Els Comitès de Defensa de la República han avançat aquest divendres al matí la pretensió de fer un "bloqueig total" i ha recomanat "portar roba còmoda i sense simbologia", a més d'aigua i menjar. 

Tres hores després, el moviment ha concretat una mica més la proposta i ha anunciat que la convocatòria és a les 11h a nou estacions de la xarxa de Rodalies de Renfe: Sant Andreu Comtal, Clot-Aragó, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, Plaça Catalunya, Arc de Triomf, Sagrera - Meridiana i Sant Andreu Arenal. 

