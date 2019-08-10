Les corrides de toros tornen a Balears després de dos anys de prohibició. Ho fa després que el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) tombés la llei que "prohibia la mort de l'animal durant l'espectacle taurí" a les Illes.



El Parlament va aprovar el 2017 la Llei de regulació de les corrides de toros i protecció dels animals de Balears. Però el mes de desembre passat el TC va anul·lar els articles de la llei balear que prohibeix picar, posar banderilles i matar els animals en les corrides de toros que se celebrin.

El col·lectiu animalista ha protestat aquest divendres contra aquest retorn de les corrides de toros, però els protaurins han volgut silenciar les consignes contra el maltractament animal amb el cant del Cara al sol.



Amb la bandera monàrquica a la mà, han reivindicat els toros com a cultura espanyola, que han tornat a qualificar com a "fiesta nacional". I davant les xiulades i protestes dels animalistes, han utilitzat un altaveu per a posar la Marxa Reial i eI Que viva España de Manolo Escobar.



La protesta ha tingut ressò, òbviament, a les xarxes socials.

Ayer en Palma un grupo de anti taurinos se manifestó. Los taurinos respondieron con "el cara al sol". No os quepa duda que no va de fiestas ni tradiciones sino que el trasfondo es mucho peor. Es una idea de España que pisa, veja y maltrata a quien discrepa. pic.twitter.com/DlYcfiUBJ7 — Vivas (@SoniaVivasRive3) August 10, 2019

L'Ajuntament de Palma ha volgut defensar aquesta corrida de toros a la plaça de Palma de Mallorca i ha explicat que el consistori ha actuat "en tot el que està a les seves mans" per a controlar i supervisar que tant l'estat de la plaça com l'activitat compleixi la normativa i els requeriments legals previstos.