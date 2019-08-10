Público
MALTRACTAMENT ANIMAL Protestes a Palma de Mallorca contra el retorn a Balears de les corrides de toros

Els protaurins responen a la concentració convocada pel col·lectiu animalista amb la reivindicació de "la fiesta nacional", el cant del 'Cara al sol' i la reproducció per megafonia del 'Que viva España' i de la Marxa Reial.

09/08/2019.- Manifestación antitaurina en Palma de Mallorca con motivo de la corrida de toros que se celebra este viernes en el Coliseo Balear. / EFE / LLITERES

Manifestació antitaurina a Palma de Mallorca amb motiu de la corrida de toros que ha tingut lloc aquest divendres a la plaça balear / EFE / LLITERES

Les corrides de toros tornen a Balears després de dos anys de prohibició. Ho fa després que el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) tombés la llei que "prohibia la mort de l'animal durant l'espectacle taurí" a les Illes.

El Parlament va aprovar el 2017 la Llei de regulació de les corrides de toros i protecció dels animals de Balears. Però el mes de desembre passat el TC va anul·lar els articles de la llei balear que prohibeix picar, posar banderilles i matar els animals en les corrides de toros que se celebrin.

El col·lectiu animalista ha protestat aquest divendres contra aquest retorn de les corrides de toros, però els protaurins han volgut silenciar les consignes contra el maltractament animal amb el cant del Cara al sol.

Amb la bandera monàrquica a la mà, han reivindicat els toros com a cultura espanyola, que han tornat a qualificar com a "fiesta nacional". I davant les xiulades i protestes dels animalistes, han utilitzat un altaveu per a posar la Marxa Reial i eI Que viva España de Manolo Escobar.

La protesta ha tingut ressò, òbviament, a les xarxes socials.

L'Ajuntament de Palma ha volgut defensar aquesta corrida de toros a la plaça de Palma de Mallorca i ha explicat que el consistori ha actuat "en tot el que està a les seves mans" per a controlar i supervisar que tant l'estat de la plaça com l'activitat compleixi la normativa i els requeriments legals previstos.

