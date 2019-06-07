El PSC tornarà a l'alcaldia de Sabadell després d'arribar a un acord amb Podem

Sabadell recanvia el "govern del canvi". El PSC de Marta Farrés torna a l'alcaldia amb el suport de la regidora de Podem Marta Morell. Després de quatre anys de coalició entre ERC, Crida per Sabadell, Unitat pel Canvi i Guanyem Sabadell, els socialistes tornen a la primera posició doblant els resultats a les eleccions municipals, aconseguint 10 regidors, molt lluny dels 5 de 2015.



En un primer moment, ERC també va engegar una roda de contactes amb la resta de formacions per provar de formar una alternativa de govern, amb Juli Fernàndez al capdavant, que necessitava els regidors de la Crida, Junts per Sabadell i Podem. L'anunci de la formació morada ha fet caure els plans de govern dels republicans que, tot i això, han aconseguit els millors resultats a la ciutat, amb un total de 7 regidors.

Farrés i Morell han comparegut davant dels mitjans aquest migdia per explicar el pacte de govern, i han anunciat que han acordat un "pacte anticorrupció", entre altres mesures. La futura alcaldessa ha recordat els fets del cas Mercuri, que va esclatar a la ciutat el 2013 i que té més de 30 peces obertes amb l'exalcalde Manuel Bustos (PSC) com a un dels presumptes responsables.



L'acord, titulat "Pacte de la Concòrdia. Posem Sabadell al dia", el defineixen com a "progressista i feminista", segons han explicat Farrés i Morell. Les primeres mesures, segons ha avançat la socialista, consistiran en impulsar un pla d'inversions als barris i recuperar el servei d'Oncologia Pediàtrica de l'Hospital Parc Taulí.