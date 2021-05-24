Estàs llegint: Puigneró serà el vicepresident d'Aragonès i Tània Verge, consellera de Feminismes i Igualtat

Puigneró serà el vicepresident d'Aragonès i Tània Verge, consellera de Feminismes i Igualtat

Puigneró també mantindrà el càrrec de conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública. Verge és catedràtica de Ciències Polítiques de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra  i directora de la Unitat d'Igualtat, i va formar part de la sindicatura del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre

El conseller de Polítiques Digitals, Jordi Puigneró, a la presentació de la Mobile Week, el 17 de maig del 2021.
barcelona

Jordi Puigneró serà el vicepresident del Govern de Pere Aragonès. El conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, una cartera que mantindrà, ha acabat ocupant la posició a proposta de Junts, després que finalment el Departament d'Economia, capitanejat per Josep Giró, i la vicepresidència s'hagin desvinculat arran de la renúncia d'Elsa Artadi per ocupar ambdues cadires. Aquest matí també s'ha conegut el nom que digerirà la nova conselleria de Feminismes i Igualtat, Tània Verge, a proposta d'ERC.

Verge és catedràtica de Ciències Polítiques i Socials de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra, i ha estat directora de la Unitat d'Igualtat. També va ser una de les síndiques de l'1 d'octubre, que va ser absolta dels delictes de desobediència i usurpació de funcions públiques, juntament amb Jordi Matas, Marta Alsina, Marc Marsal i Josep Pagès. 

