Mor Eduard Punset als 82 anys

El divulgador científic Eduard Punset ha mort aquest dimecres amb 82 anys a Barcelona després d'una llarga malaltia, segons ha informat la seva família al compte de Twitter de Punset. Els seus familiars l'han recordat com una persona que va dedicar "el seu formidable talent i energia a divulgar i compartir idees i coneixements, recolzant-se en la seva insaciable curiositat i el seu etern optimisme".

En el día de hoy, 22 de mayo, ha fallecido en Barcelona, tras una una larga enfermedad, Eduard Punset.

Com a polític, va exercir com a conseller d'Economia i Finances de la Generalitat el 1980, diputat del Parlament i ministre per les relacions amb la Comunitat Europea entre el 1980 i el 1981 per Centristes de Catalunya - UCD. Més tard es va vincular a CiU i va ser diputat al Congrés el 1982, i el 1985 va passar al Centre Democràtic i Social d'Adolfo Suárez, formació per la qual va ser escollit europarlamentari, càrrec que va exercir fins al 1994, des de 1991 com a independent.



Un cop va deixar la política, va treballar com a professor universitari de Ciència i Tecnologia i va arribar a l'èxit com a divulgador científic, especialment al programa Redes de TVE, que va dirigir. Va col·laborar a diversos mitjans, com a Público, escrivint algun article).



També és autor de diversos llibres de divulgació científica que van tenir una gran difusií, com El alma está en el cerebro (2006), El viaje al amor (2007), ¿Por qué somos como somos? (2008), El viaje al poder de la mente (2010) i Excusas para no pensar (2011).



Entre els premis que ha obtingut, destaquen els de l'Associació Espanyola de Científics (2011), el Jaume I de Periodisme de la Generalitat Valenciana (2007), el de Ciència i Tecnologia de l'Associació Espanyola d'Editorials de Publicacions Periòdiques (2008) i la Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat catalana (2011).