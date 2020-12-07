Una quarantena de sales catalanes impulsen una programació de més de 80 concerts per reactivar el circuit musical

barcelona
El Departament de Cultura i l'Associació de Sales de Concert de Catalunya (ASACC) han posat en marxa a partir d'aquest dilluns el projecte SalaCat > SALA CAT amb l'objectiu de reactivar el circuit de concerts a sales privades. En el marc d'aquesta proposta hi ha programats, de moment, més de 80 concerts a 37 sales de 15 ciutats del país, entre les quals Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat, Girona, L'Hospitalet, Lleida, Manresa, Mataró, Reus, Sabadell, Salt, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Tarragona, Valls i Vilafranca del Penedès. Comptaran amb la participació de gairebé 90 artistes, com Ferran Palau, Albert Pla, Roger Mas, Mishima, The Tyets i Núria Graham, entre d'altres. Les entrades tindran preus assequibles per assegurar l'accessibilitat.
El projecte SalaCat compta amb una subvenció de 250.000 euros de la Generalitat
La inversió total del Departament és de 250.000 euros, a través d'una subvenció exclosa de concurrència vehiculada a través de l'Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (Icec), els quals seran distribuïts per l'ASACC entre els diferents espais privats de música. Per rebre l'ajut, les sales hauran de fer un mínim de dos i un màxim de sis concerts amb un aforament màxim del 50%.
L'ASACC garantirà que tots els espais que participen en el circuit compleixin les mesures sanitàries establertes per combatre la Covid-19, i es farà càrrec de les contractacions de tot el personal involucrat en els concerts, des de músics que no siguin autònoms o no disposin d'estructura a acomodadors i la resta del personal tècnic.
La iniciativa vol donar suport i generar activitat entre els agents de la cadena de la música en directe que s'han vist afectats per la pandèmia de la Covid-19. Aquest projecte s'allargarà durant el mes de desembre i també vol donar visibilitat i suport a les sales de petit i mitjà format de diferents ciutats, així com animar l'activitat dels artistes, el personal tècnic i auxiliar, els mànagers, les empreses de so i llums, els programadors, fotògrafs i tots els professionals que intervenen en la creació d'un concert.
