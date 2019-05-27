Quim Torra torna a col·locar la pancarta pels presos al balcó de la Generalitat

Quim Torra torna a penjar una pancarta en solidaritat als presos al balcó de la Generalitat. Tot just l'endemà de les eleccions del 26 de maig, el president català ha donat l'ordre de tornar a col·locar el missatge que la Junta Electoral Central va manar retirar durant en campanya, en considerar que es tractava d'un símbol partidista.



A la pancarta es pot llegir "Llibertat presos polítics i exiliats. Free political prisoners" i inclou un llaç groc. El passat 21 de març aquest missatge va ser cobert amb un altre amb un llaç blanc travessat per una franja vermella, que reivindica la llibertat d'expressió, però també va ser retirada i substituïda per un altre amb el lema "Llibertat d'opinió i expressió. Article 19 de la Declaració Universal dels Drets Humans".



La JEC va obrir un expedient sancionador a Torra per la seva negativa a complir amb l'ordre de la Junta, i el president català va declarar com a investigat el 16 de maig davant del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) per un presumpte delicte de desobediència.



L'Ajuntament de Barcelona, just al davant de l'edifici de la Generalitat, també va despenjar a instàncies de la JEC una pancarta amb el llaç groc i una altra en suport a Open Arms per "no alimentar polèmiques sobre símbols en període electoral", segons va assenyalar el consistori, que encara no ha recol·locat aquests símbols.