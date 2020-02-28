‘El Quinze’ passa a setmanari i renova el disseny

BARCELONA
El Quinze de Público enceta una nova etapa a partir del número 28 que s'ha publicat aquest divendres i incorpora canvis importants. Canvia la periodicitat, que passa de quinzenal a setmanal, amb sortida tots els divendres. El primer número que incorpora els canvis ha arribat des de primera hora d'aquest matí a les mans de milers de lectors i lectores en els principals punts de distribució gratuita de Barcelona i altres ciutats de l'àrea metropolitana.
El Quinze de Público també ha renovat el disseny. I s'hi han redefinit els continguts, amb noves seccions, i una perspectiva molt més lligada a l’actualitat. Tot plegat amb la voluntat de donar més i millor informació, sempre amb el compromís de la rigorositat i la voluntat d’aportar als lectors i lectores elements per conèixer i entendre millor les grans qüestions dels nostres temps. Amb informació, reportatges, entrevistes, anàlisis i una opinió experta i fonamentada. El Quinze ha passat així a partir d’aquest número a ser el nou setmanari gratuït d’informació general adreçat a la ciutadania de l’àrea metropolitana.
En l’àmbit del disseny, la renovació d’El Quinze és profunda, i buscant el punt mitjà entre un diari i una revista setmanal. És a dir, un diari arrevistat, que tracta temes d’actualitat, però amb profunditat i perspectiva. Per això el disseny busca una lectura sense presses, intensa però pausada. Amb una combinació tipogràfica que vol proporcionar al lector un recorregut visual a través de les pàgines per fer una lectura més amena i agradable.
