Rafel Nadal guanya el Premi Ramon Llull amb l'obra 'El fill de l'italià'

El periodista publicarà el llibre guardonat el proper 27 de febrer en català, castellà francès i italià. Es tracta del premi millor dotat en català, amb 60.000€ pel guanyador

El guanyador del XXXIX Premi Ramon Llull, Rafel Nadal. @NosaltresLlegim

El periodista Rafel Nadal ha guanyat el XXXIX Premi Ramon Llull, un dels més ben dotats en llengua catalana, amb 60.000€ pel guardonat. L'obra premiada és El fill de l'italià.

Nadal ha definit l'obra com un viatge del protagonista a la recerca dels seus orígens i la seva identitat, i una història d'amor secret. Parteix de la història real d'un grup de mariners italians que, l'any 1944, es van refugiar a Caldes de Malavella en plena Segona Guerra Mundial. El fill de l'italià es publicarà en català, castellà, francès i italià el proper 27 de febrer.

L'obra de Nadal s'ha imposat a 55 manuscrits. El jurat d'aquesta edició estava format per Carles Casajuana, Francesca Cristoffanini, Pere Gimferrer, Gemma Lienas, Isona Passola, Carme Riera i Emili Rosales.

