Es recupera la mobilitat de Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana amb l'Alt Penedès i el Garraf

Es recupera la mobilitat de Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana amb l'Alt Penedès i el Garraf

Protecció Civil ha informat que el Garraf i l'Alt Penedès han quedat integrats "a efectes de mobilitat" amb la regió sanitària de Barcelona des d'aquesta mitjanit. Des d'aquest dilluns totes aquestes àrees es troben en la mateixa fase de desescalada, la fase 2.

Gran pla general del Port de Garraf, a Sitges. GEMMA SÁNCHEZ / ACN

La mobilitat entre Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana i les àrees sanitàries del Garraf i l'Alt Penedès s'ha recuperat des d'aquesta mitjanit, segons ha informat Protecció Civil. Segons un tuit de l'organisme, el Garraf i l'Alt Penedès han quedat integrats "a efectes de mobilitat" amb la regió sanitària de Barcelona. Des d'aquest dilluns, totes aquestes àrees es troben en la mateixa fase de desescalada, la fase 2. La mobilitat, però, no havia estat permesa entre aquestes zones quan havien coincidit en fase 1. Diversos municipis de la zona, com el de Vilanova i la Geltrú o Vilafranca del Penedès, també han informat que el Garraf i l'Alt Penedès s'integren a partir d'ara en la regió sanitària de Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana.

El Departament de Salut va separar fa unes setmanes el Garraf i l'Alt Penedès de la regió sanitària metropolitana sud, a la qual pertanyen, per accelerar el seu pas a la fase 1, ja que l'impacte de l'epidèmia de la Covid-19 era menor.

Des d'aquest dilluns, doncs, queda eliminada aquesta divisió dins de la regió sanitària de Barcelona, pel que fa a la mobilitat, i ja es poden fer desplaçaments sense límit per l'interior de la regió sanitària de la ciutat de Barcelona i les comarques que l'envolten.

