Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

REFERÈNDUM DE L'1 D'OCTUBRE Víctimes de la violència policial de l'1-O es querellen contra Millo, Pérez de los Cobos i José A. Nieto

Ferits i associacions presenten denuncia davant l'Audiència Nacional i una notificació a la Fiscalia de la Cort Penal Internacional de La Haia. Consideren els responsables de la repressió contra la població que participava en el  referèndum com autors d'un crim de lesa humanitat.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, coordinador del dispositiu policial de l'1 d'octubre del 2017. ARXIU

El coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, coordinador del dispositiu policial de l'1 d'octubre del 2017. ARXIU

Víctimes de l'operació policial desplegada per intentar impedir la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre del 2017 han  persones que  han decidit interposar una querella davant l'Audiència Nacional contra responsables del dispositiu, entre ells l'exsecretari d'Estat de Seguretat José Antonio Nieto, el coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, l'exdelegat del govern espanyol a Barcelona Enric Millo, l'excap de la Policia Nacional a Catalunya Sebastián Trapote, i l'excap de zona de la Guàrdia Civil a Catalunya, Ángel Gozalo.

La querella la presenten nou ferits durant les càrregues policials, a més de l'Associació d'Afectats de l'1-O, l'Associació Advocacia per la Democràcia de Lleida i l'Associació Atenes pels Drets Civils, que consideren els denunciats com a responsables d'un "crim de lesa humanitat".

A més de la querella, els denunciants tener previst presentar una notificació a la Fiscalia de la Cort Penal Internacional de La Haia perquè consideren que l'1 d'octubre va tenir lloc un “atac sistemàtic i planificat” contra la població civil.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas