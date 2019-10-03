Víctimes de l'operació policial desplegada per intentar impedir la celebració del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre del 2017 han persones que han decidit interposar una querella davant l'Audiència Nacional contra responsables del dispositiu, entre ells l'exsecretari d'Estat de Seguretat José Antonio Nieto, el coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, l'exdelegat del govern espanyol a Barcelona Enric Millo, l'excap de la Policia Nacional a Catalunya Sebastián Trapote, i l'excap de zona de la Guàrdia Civil a Catalunya, Ángel Gozalo.



La querella la presenten nou ferits durant les càrregues policials, a més de l'Associació d'Afectats de l'1-O, l'Associació Advocacia per la Democràcia de Lleida i l'Associació Atenes pels Drets Civils, que consideren els denunciats com a responsables d'un "crim de lesa humanitat".



Víctimes de l’1-O denuncien per “un crim de lesa humanitat” la cúpula ministerial i policial espanyola per les seves accions durant el referèndum: https://t.co/jgStvj72T0 pic.twitter.com/yQoecGM9yl — Associació Atenes (@Assoc_Atenes) October 3, 2019

A més de la querella, els denunciants tener previst presentar una notificació a la Fiscalia de la Cort Penal Internacional de La Haia perquè consideren que l'1 d'octubre va tenir lloc un “atac sistemàtic i planificat” contra la població civil.