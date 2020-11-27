Dos regidors de la CUP es neguen a declarar pel tall de Tsunami Democràtic a l'AP-7 en protesta per la sentència de l'1-O

barcelona
Dos regidors de la CUP de l'Ajuntament de Navarcles (Bages) i de Sant Pere de Riudebitlles (Penedès) investigats pel tall del Tsunami Democràtic a la Jonquera (Alt Empordà) entre l'11 i el 12 de novembre del 2019 han decidit "desobeir" i s'han negat a entrar al jutjat de Figueres a declarar. Són dues de les 25 persones que estaven citades aquest divendres per declarar davant del jutge, en la macrocausa que suma 197 encausats per desordres públics i danys. Les protestes d'ara fa un any es van convocar en rebuig a la sentencia dictada pel Tribunal Suprem unes setmanes abans contra els dirigents independentistes empresonats. El regidor de Sant Pere de Riudebitlles i conseller comarcal, Isaac Ruana, ha assegurat que la decisió vol "denunciar la deriva psicòpata de l'Estat espanyol" i qualifica la causa de "macroprocés judicial sense lògica ni sentit".
El portaveu d'Alerta Solidària, Martí Majoral, ha explicat que tots dos s'enfronten ara a una possible ordre de detenció.
