Renfe aparta els agents de seguretat denunciats per una agressió racista

Els fets, que van passar a l'estació de plaça Catalunya, els ha denunciat l'entitat Es Racismo. 

Fragment del vídeo de l'agressió d'agents de seguretat contra un passatger jove racialitzat. Es Racismo

Renfe ha apartat nou vigilants de seguretat que apareixen en un vídeo colpejant un jove a l'estació de la Plaça Catalunya. L'agressió, denunciada per l'entitat Es Racismo, es produeix quan, després d'una persecució per l'estació, li practiquen una immobilització entre un elevat grup d'agents i el colpegen amb les porres amb duresa. L'associació denuncia que es tracta d'un acte racista contra el passatger:

En la mateixa línia, SOS Racisme també ha condemnat la "brutal agressió patida ahir per un jove" en una actuació "desproporcionada" dels agents de seguretat privada. L'entitat ha proporcionat el número de telèfon que posen a disposició per denunciar agressions de caire racista.

No és el primer cas de brutalitat racista que protagonitzen agents de seguretat al transport públic. Es Racismo en fa un recull al seu portal, majoritàriament denunciades a Madrid, ciutat on l'entitat hi té la seu.

