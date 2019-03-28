Renfe aparta els agents de seguretat denunciats per una agressió racista

Renfe ha apartat nou vigilants de seguretat que apareixen en un vídeo colpejant un jove a l'estació de la Plaça Catalunya. L'agressió, denunciada per l'entitat Es Racismo, es produeix quan, després d'una persecució per l'estació, li practiquen una immobilització entre un elevat grup d'agents i el colpegen amb les porres amb duresa. L'associació denuncia que es tracta d'un acte racista contra el passatger:

Esto acaba de pasar en la estación Plaza de Catalunya (Barcelona) decimos una cosa: la brutalidad con la que golpean todos los vigilantes de seguridad al joven tiene su razón en que es brutalidad racista. Actuavión desproporcional. Contra la pared y todos dándole con la porra. pic.twitter.com/NCS4v3bASz — Es Racismo (@esracismosos) 27 de marzo de 2019

En la mateixa línia, SOS Racisme també ha condemnat la "brutal agressió patida ahir per un jove" en una actuació "desproporcionada" dels agents de seguretat privada. L'entitat ha proporcionat el número de telèfon que posen a disposició per denunciar agressions de caire racista.



Condemnem la brutal agressió patida ahir per un jove a l'intercanviador de pl. Catalunya en una operación desproporcionada dels agents de @rodalies. Estem intentant posar-nos en contacte amb la persona agredida.

👉#SAiDenuncia: 933010597 denuncia@sosracisme.org https://t.co/QLflxrIrzg — SOS Racisme CAT (@SOSRacis) 28 de marzo de 2019

No és el primer cas de brutalitat racista que protagonitzen agents de seguretat al transport públic. Es Racismo en fa un recull al seu portal, majoritàriament denunciades a Madrid, ciutat on l'entitat hi té la seu.