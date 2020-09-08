Estàs llegint: Representantes de diferentes partidos dialogan en 'Público' sobre Catalunya

Público reúne en un evento online a diputados y exdiputados de diversos partidos para analizar, tres años después del 1-O, la actualidad política en Catalunya.

Público reúne esta tarde en un evento online a diputados y exdiputados de diversos partidos para analizar, tres años después del 1-0, la actualidad política en Catalunya.

En el encuentro, organizado por Espacio Público, participan Joan Tardà, ex diputado de ERC en el Congreso, Laura Borràs, portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario de Junts per Catalunya (JxCAT); Jaume Asens, Presidente del Grupo parlamentario dels Comuns-Unidas Podemos; Mireia Vehí, portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario de las CUP en el Congreso y Ferran Pedret, diputat al Parlament de Catalunya por el PSC. Presenta y modera el debate Ana Pardo de Vera, Directora Corporativa y de Relaciones Institucionales de Público.

La conversación tiene lugar hoy jueves 5 de noviembre a las 19.30 horas en PúblicoTV y las redes sociales de Público.

Sígalo en directo, a partir de las 19.30h

