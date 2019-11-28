L'Audiència de Girona envia a judici disset independentistes que van participar en el tall de les vies de l'AVE a la ciutat durant el primer aniversari de l'1 d'octubre, el 2018. El tribunal ha desestimat el recurs de la defensa, tot i que la Policia Nacional va reconèixer que a les fotografies que va presentar com a prova no es podia reconèixer amb claredat els acusats.
En total, hi ha disset persones encausades, entre les quals hi ha l'alcalde de Celrà, Dani Cornellà, i l'alcalde de Verges, Ignasi Sabater, tots dos de la CUP. En canvi, el fotoperiodista Carles Palacio ha quedat absolt després d'arxivar-ne la denúncia. 16 dels 17 investigats van ser detinguts per la Policia Nacional el passat 16 de gener. L'Audiència considera que les fotografies entregades pel cos policial superen els 20 píxels de resolució i que, per tant, són vàlides per reconèixer els acusats.
El tribunal divideix en dos grups els manifestants. Per una banda, els manifestants que segons l'acusació haurien causat "lesions, empentes i forcejaments" als treballadors de vigilància de l'estació en una de les portes d'accés i que haurien arribat a l'estació a primera hora del matí, quan s'hi va accedir. I, per una altra banda, un grup de 14 persones que hauria arribat després per ocupar la via.
Un total de 21 persones van ser imputades per les mobilitzacions a Girona durant el primer aniversari del referèndum. Tres denúncies es van arxivar i el quart és Jordi Alemany, investigat per protestar davant la seu de la Generalitat de Girona.
