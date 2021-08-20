La Fiscalia de l'Audiència Nacional ha proposat processar els membres dels CDR detinguts el 23 de setembre de 2019 -en l'anomenada Operació Judes"- per pertinença a organització terrorista, a més de tinença i fabricació d'explosius segons ha avançat aquest divendres El Confidencial. El ministeri públic ha presentat un escrit en la fase final de la instrucció en què sosté que s'ha acreditat que pretenien atemptar contra "objectius prèviament seleccionats" i que tenien com a finalitat "aconseguir la independència mitjançant la violència en la seva màxima expressió, forçant la separació de Catalunya de la resta d'Espanya".



Segons la Fiscalia, els nou activistes del CDR pretenien, entre d'altres accions, assaltar el Parlament com a resposta a la repressió als dirigents independentistes i considera que "els investigats haurien superat l'activitat dins dels seus respectius CDR i conformat una organització terrorista paral·lela, de caràcter clandestí i estable, l'objectiu de la qual seria el de dur a terme accions violentes o atemptats contra objectius prèviament seleccionats, utilitzant per a això els explosius i substàncies incendiàries fabricats en els dos laboratoris clandestins que la mateixa organització tenia instal·lats en dos domicilis particulars".



Tot i que l'operació va ser molt aparatosa, progressivament els nou detinguts van sortir en llibertat -els darrers van fer-ho al gener de l'any passat, després de passar-se prop de quatre mesos empresonats- i en cap dels registres policials van detectar-se els explosius que la Fiscalia els atribueix. Per a l'organització antirepressiva Alerta Solidària, que ha coordinat la defensa dels imputats, la decisió de la Fiscalia no és "cap sorpresa", ja que "continua el relat que se'ns pretén imposar".

