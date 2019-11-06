El Regne Unit ha rebutjat tramitar l'ordre de detenció contra l'exconsellera Clara Ponsatí en considerar-la desproporcionada només un dia després que el jutge Pablo Llarena l'emetés. L'oficina Sirene britànica, encarregada de tramitar les ordres de detenció europees, ha informat a la justícia espanyola que no admetrà a tràmit la petició del Tribunal Suprem, segons ha avançat La Vanguàrdia:
"L'ordre de detenció Europea ha estat revisada per un advocat especialitzat del Regne Unit en nom de l'Agència Nacional contra la Delinqüència. Han determinat que és desproporcionada d'acord amb la legislació del Regne unit", diu el comunicat publicat pel diari. "Aquesta ordre no ha estat certificada pel Servei nacional Sirena del Regne Unit i, de moment, el Regne Unit no empedrà cap mesura en relació a aquest assumpte".
El comunicat també demana al seu homòleg espanyol que "si tenen en el seu poder informació sobre l'historial delictiu previ de la persona o qualsevol altra informació relativa a la gravetat de la infracció" caldria facilitar-la a la National Crime Agency (NCA), que tornaria a avaluar la decisió de "no certificar aquesta ordre de detenció europea".
També s'ha pronunciat l'advocat de l'exconsellera, Aamer Anwar, que en un comunicat assegura que el document de l'euroordre inclou "contradiccions", com ara mencionar alhora els delictes de rebel·lió i sedició i és un "intent caòtic i arrogant" d'aconseguir la seva entrega. El lletrat ha explicat que l'euroordre, de 59 pàgines, només menciona l'exconsellera "breument, en dues pàgines, i sense cap claredat sobre el seu rol" en els presumptes delictes.
El jutge Llarena reclamava a Ponsatí per sedició i malversació. També va emetre dues euroordres més contra els exconsellers exiliats a Bèlgica Toni Comín, per sedició i malversació, i Lluís Puig, per malversació i desobediència.
URGENT UPDATE DELAY TO EXTRADITION HEARING🎗 @ClaraPonsati ‘Clarity’ is being sought by UK on warrant, court is cancelled. ‘The shambolic attempts at extradition by Spain should be a source of deep embarrassment to them’ Full details👇🏽https://t.co/Lkg1C2uctx— Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽 (@AamerAnwar) November 6, 2019
